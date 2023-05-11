Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.88. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.3427342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

