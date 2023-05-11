Danaher Co. (DHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Danaher has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.29. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

