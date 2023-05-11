Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 92.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the April 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.