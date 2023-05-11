Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Down 92.1% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the April 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMR opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
