SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 6th

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.6179435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

