SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 6th

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.6179435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

