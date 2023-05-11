Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Posted by on May 11th, 2023

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPLGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 228.39 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £701.48 million, a PE ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.77. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

See Also

Dividend History for Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.