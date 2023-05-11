Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TMPL opened at GBX 228.39 ($2.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £701.48 million, a PE ratio of -4,600.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.77. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.20 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.15). The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.
About Temple Bar Investment Trust
