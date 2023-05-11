CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 74.8% in April

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 53.7% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 2.8 %

CF Bankshares stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.59. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

