Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Veritiv has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritiv to earn $17.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

NYSE VRTV opened at $109.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $161.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

