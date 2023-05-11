Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.4 %

SHOO stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

