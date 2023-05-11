Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Drops By 80.0%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.