Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Rises By 153.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 153.5% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BSMT opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.