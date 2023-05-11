Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.46. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. The company had revenue of $40.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

