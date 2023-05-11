JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Towle & Co purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after buying an additional 875,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $7,316,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 631,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

