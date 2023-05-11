Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Ichor Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $760.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.95. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,307 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

