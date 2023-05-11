Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

