CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $497.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West acquired a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,953,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 112,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 561,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

