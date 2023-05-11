Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 64.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BWAY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrainsWay Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

