Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 64.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BrainsWay Price Performance
Shares of BWAY opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.