Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $347,420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,915,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

