Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $711,452.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at $24,370,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

