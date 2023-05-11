Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the April 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CETX. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

Shares of CETX opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cemtrex

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.