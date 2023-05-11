Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 55.4% in April

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 485,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,890 over the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

