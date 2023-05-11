Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Upgraded to “Positive” by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.41.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,428 shares of company stock worth $202,986. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.