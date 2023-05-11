OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OLO. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. As a group, analysts expect that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in OLO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 606,419 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

