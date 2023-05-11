Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.86.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.98 million, a PE ratio of 452.23 and a beta of 1.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,034,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 456,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

