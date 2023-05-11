Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $30.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.15.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 10.2 %

QTWO opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $110,639.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock worth $3,842,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.