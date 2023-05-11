GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GTLB. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

