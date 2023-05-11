Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

