Barrington Research Lowers Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target to $12.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.