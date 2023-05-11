Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Predictive Discovery (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of PDIYF stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday.
