Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wheels Up Experience to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 19.3 %

UP stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.74. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $408.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 427,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.