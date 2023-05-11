StockNews.com Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,479,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.