Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 888 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

