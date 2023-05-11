Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $501.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 111.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 4,770,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,214 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,950,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 4,834,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 907,956 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

