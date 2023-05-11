AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,414,000 after acquiring an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

