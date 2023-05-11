Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 5.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $196.30 and last traded at $196.01. 908,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,006,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.88.
Specifically, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.16.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
