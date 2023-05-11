Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. Approximately 2,070,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,076 shares.The stock last traded at $112.46 and had previously closed at $107.92.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.89.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

