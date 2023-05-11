89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 844414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

ETNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at $180,075,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 61,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $993,838.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 31,261 shares worth $486,210. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $35,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 1,037,931 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.77.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

