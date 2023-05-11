International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $88.39 and last traded at $89.20. 762,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,925,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

