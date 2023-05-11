Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) were up 8.8% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 551,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 929,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADPT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 22,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $194,264.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,886,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $30,243.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares in the company, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,339. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

