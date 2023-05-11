Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $39.00. The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 235896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

