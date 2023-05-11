FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $16.75. FibroGen shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 75,959 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,308.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.