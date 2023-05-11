Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $274.96, but opened at $285.10. Shockwave Medical shares last traded at $282.45, with a volume of 238,080 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWAV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,401.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.09, for a total transaction of $120,377.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,401.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,733,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

