Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 162,864 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

