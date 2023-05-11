Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 162,864 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.11.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.