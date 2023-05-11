StockNews.com Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to Hold

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHX. TheStreet downgraded PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 47.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

