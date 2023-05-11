Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $3.03. Conduent shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 277,023 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conduent by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 268,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.