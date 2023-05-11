Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $6.91. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10,606,612 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The business had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 157,672 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

