Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.50. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 383,889 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rover Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

