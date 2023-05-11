JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.44. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 247,978 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,456,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $7,316,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 631,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

