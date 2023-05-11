Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $21.71. Avantax shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 104,093 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Avantax to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantax

Avantax Price Performance

In related news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of Avantax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

