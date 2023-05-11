DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.21, but opened at $97.16. DaVita shares last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 726,504 shares.
The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
