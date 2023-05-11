DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.21, but opened at $97.16. DaVita shares last traded at $101.43, with a volume of 726,504 shares.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.49% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.