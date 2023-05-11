Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 277148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENTA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,533,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 271.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 197,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $553.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.